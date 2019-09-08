EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1030

US August employment data failed to impress, dollar held ground.

ECB’s monetary policy meeting later this week to keep the EUR in check.

EUR/USD retaining the bearish stance after failing to recover the 1.1100 level.

The EUR/USD pair has finished the week with modest gains above the 1.1000 level, although edged lower Friday, further retreating from a weekly high of 1.1084. On Friday, the US released its monthly employment report, showing that in August, the country added 130,000 new jobs, less than the 158K expected. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7% near a five-decade low, while wages’ growth was a positive surprise up by 0.4% monthly basis, and by 3,2% when compared to a year earlier.

Hawkish Powell lifted the greenback

The mixed report failed to trigger directional moves, but US Federal Reserve Chief Powell gave the currency a boost ahead of the close, as he said that the US economy is performing well and continues to perform the longest expansion since records began. He added that “lower rates and lower inflation is the biggest challenged for central banks,” and that in such a landscape, “central banks will have less ability to counter a downturn by cutting rates in future.”

This week, the European Central Bank will have a monetary policy meeting, largely anticipated announcing “significant” stimulus measures, amid comments from policymakers. It seems unlikely that speculative interest could buy the EUR ahead of the event. On Monday, Germany will release its July Trade Balance, while there are no relevant releases scheduled in the US.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is holding just above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline after faltering around the 61.8% retracement of the same slide, indicating that the recovery from record lows could be considered corrective. In the daily chart, the 20 DMA heads sharply lower below the larger moving averages, now converging with the mentioned 61.8% retracement, reinforcing the area as resistance. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have recovered from oversold readings, but lost bullish strength in negative territory, keeping the risk skewed to the downside. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA advances below the current price converging with the immediate Fibonacci support, while the larger ones continue heading south, capping advances. Technical indicators have extended their slides from near overbought levels, still holding above their midlines, anyway favoring additional declines mainly if the pair breaks below 1.1000.

Support levels: 1.1000 1.0955 1.0920

Resistance levels: 1.1045 1.1090 1.1120