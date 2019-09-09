EUR/USD Current price: 1.1049
- European data generally positive, but not enough to boost the EUR.
- Wall Street set to open higher, yields holding on to early gains.
- EUR/USD with the risk skewed to the upside, bullish above 1.1075.
The EUR/USD pair is advancing ahead of the US opening, after spending most of the day trading uneventfully around the 1.1030 region, holding above the 1.1000 figure amid a positive ruling mood. European data released this Monday was generally positive, although not enough to boost the EUR, ahead of the European Central Bank meeting next Thursday. Germany Trade Balance printed a larger-than-anticipated surplus of 20.2B, with exports up and imports down monthly basis. The EU Sentix Investor Confidence Index improved in September, resulting in -11.1 vs. the previous -13.7. The latest advance seems to be related to some news coming from Germany, indicating that the country could create a “shadow budget” to increase public investments beyond restrictions of national debt rules.
Meanwhile, high-yielding assets maintain their bullish stance, with European indexes advancing, with the exception of the FTSE, undermined by a stronger Pound, anticipating a positive start to Wall Street. US Treasury yields are also up, and at their highest in two weeks, although there are no fireworks so far in those markets. The US macroeconomic calendar has little to offer today, as it would only release the Consumer Credit Change for July.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1050, battling with the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart favor an upward extension, as technical indicators are bouncing from their midlines, maintaining their upward slopes, while the price is currently holding above a bullish 20 SMA. A bearish 100 SMA capped the upside so far at 1.1057, while the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned slide comes at 1.1075, providing a more relevant resistance. The pair bottomed for the day at 1.1015, a couple of pips below the 38.2% retracement of the same decline, with chances of a downward extension increasing on a break below this last.
Support levels: 1.1015 1.0990 1.0955
Resistance levels: 1.1075 1.1110 1.1145
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
