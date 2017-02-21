EUR/USD Analysis: Back above 1.0550 level

Pair's Outlook

The common European currency surged against the US Dollar on Thursday morning, as the currency exchange rate continued the late Wednesday's surge. The surge was initiated by the dovish FOMC meeting minutes, which caused the Greenback to fall all across the board. However, this occurred almost perfectly in the borders of a descending medium term channel, and the previous forecast of a decline of the currency pair is still in force. In fact, it is most likely that the pair will retreat once more to the weekly S1 at 1.0529 by the end of the day.