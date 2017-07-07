EUR/USD analysis: attention focus on inflation this week

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1400

The EUR/USD pair closed the week marginally lower around 1.1400, as the dollar got help from a mixed US employment report that anyway is not enough to change the ongoing negative sentiment towards the American currency, as poor wages' growth keeps casting doubts over Fed's ability to keep on raising rates. The ECB account of the latest policy meeting, on the other hand, gave the common currency a boost on Thursday, as policy makers discussed the possibility of dropping the pledge to expand their bond-purchase programme if necessary, with the market seeing that as a step forward in the tightening path. The central bank finally decide to maintain it, waiting for higher inflation.

As for US employment data released on Friday, the economy added 222,000 new jobs in June, surpassing expectations, although the unemployment rate ticked higher, to 4.4% from previous 4.3%, whilst wages grew below market's expectations, up just by 0.2% in the month. The upcoming week will be quite busy in the data front, with inflation in the US topping the list of market movers for the pair.

Technically, the daily chart shows that the pair topped around 1.1440 for a second consecutive week, whilst technical indicators have begun easing from oversold levels, but are far from confirming an upcoming reversal, moreover as the price remains well above all of its moving averages, which continue heading north. The short term picture is quite alike with indicators pulling back modestly within positive territory, but the price above bullish moving averages. Declines will remain corrective as long as buying interest defends the 1.1290 region, the neckline of the mentioned double top figure. To the upside, a long term resistance stands at 1.1460, with large stops probably gathering above it.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1340 1.1290

Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1490 1.1525

