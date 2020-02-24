EUR/USD Analysis: Attempted recovery runs out of the steam amid heightened coronavirus fears

- EUR/USD stages a solid rebound on Friday amid stronger Eurozone PMIs, softer USD.
- The recovery lacked any strong follow-through amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak.
- Investors now look forward to the German IFO survey for some short-term trading impetus.
A combination of factors helped ease the recent bearish pressure around the EUR/USD pair, rather prompted some aggressive short-covering move on the last trading day of the week. The shared currency found some support following the release of better-than-expected Eurozone PMI prints – in particular from Germany, the region's largest economy. The latest readings showed encouraging signs of pulling out of an economic downturn and suggested that concerns of China’s coronavirus haven’t materialized into business confidence data yet.
The recovery move was further supported by a modest US dollar pullback from nearly five-month tops. Against the backdrop of the risk-off mood-led slide in the US Treasury bond yields, the greenback was further weighed down by domestic data, showing that the key US services sector unexpectedly contracted in February and signalled potential trouble for the economy. The intraday uptick took along some short-term trading stops placed near the overnight swing highs, around the 1.0820 region, and lifted the pair to over one-week tops.
However, concerns over the global spread of the deadly coronavirus kept a lid on any strong follow-through. The pair opened with a weekly bearish gap on the first day of a new trading week in reaction to reports indicating a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the north of Italy. The pair did attempt to close the gap but failed to capitalize and was last seen trading around the 1.0820 region during the Asian session on Monday. Market participants now look forward to the release of the German IFO Business Climate Index, expected to come in at 96 for February as compared to 95.9 previous, and provide some short-term trading impetus.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair managed to rebound from a support marked by the lower end of over one-year-old descending trend-channel. Meanwhile, the attempted recovery faltered ahead of the 1.0870-75 intermediate resistance zone, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Above the mentioned hurdle, a fresh bout of a short-covering move now seems to assist the pair to surpass the 1.0900 round-figure mark. The pair then might aim towards testing an important horizontal resistance near the 1.0955-60 region before eventually aiming to reclaim the key 1.10 psychological mark.
On the flip side, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained break below the trend-channel support, currently near the 1.0775-70 region. A convincing break through will confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and the pair then might accelerate the fall further towards testing the 1.0700 round-figure mark.
