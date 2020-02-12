EUR/USD Analysis: Attempted recovery from multi-month lows lacks follow-through

EUR/USD witnesses a modest rebound from multi-week on Tuesday.

The uptick remains capped amid concerns over the deadly coronavirus.

Traders now eye Eurozone industrial production data for some impetus.

The EUR/USD pair on Tuesday staged a goodish intraday bounce from multi-month lows and finally settled with modest daily gains, snapping six consecutive days of losing streak. The shared currency remained under some selling pressure through the mid-European session and was further weighed down by reports that the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy review is unlikely to fix the house price inflation dilemma. The exclusion of house prices while determining the inflation target led to expectations that it might result in lower consumer inflation and fueled speculations of lower interest rates for longer.

This was followed by dovish comments by the ECB President Lagarde, reiterating that the slowing growth momentum in the Eurozone also weakened pressure on prices, which further collaborated to the pair's slide below the 1.0900 round-figure mark for the first time since early October. The pair, however, managed to find some support near the 1.0890 region amid near-term oversold conditions and a modest US dollar pullback. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his semi-annual testimony before the Congress, failed to provide any fresh clues on the near-term monetary policy outlook, which led to some USD profit-taking and prompted short-covering move around the major.

Meanwhile, concerns about the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus continued weighing on investors sentiment and driving some safe-haven flows towards the greenback, capping any further gains. The pair lacked any strong follow-through and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of Eurozone industrial production data for some short-term impetus. Later during the US session, Powell's second day of testimony – though is unlikely to be a major game-changer – might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight short-covering bounce was solely sponsored by oversold conditions on the daily RSI. The lack of follow-through buying further reinforces the assumptions. In the meantime, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.0940 horizontal zone and any subsequent positive move might fizzle out, rather capped near a strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance, around the 1.0980 region.

On the flip side, the 2019 swing lows – around the 1.0890-80 region – might continue to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move towards late April/early May 2017 lows, near the 1.0825-20 zone.