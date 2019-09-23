EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0995
- EU economic growth contracted further in September, according to Markit.
- US Manufacturing output improved by more than expected.
- EUR/USD at risk of falling further on renewed selling interest below 1.0980.
The EUR/USD pair has started the week extending its latest decline, falling for a second consecutive day and losing the 1.1000 mark. The weak tone of the common currency was early backed by risk aversion, as uncertainty around the trade war between the US and China has pushed speculative interest into safe-haven assets. Later, the shared currency suffered from local data, as the September preliminary Markit PMI came in worse-than-expected.
The German Manufacturing PMI resulted at 41.4 while the Services PMI came in at 52.5, resulting in the Composite index falling to 49.1, its lowest since October 2012. For the whole Union, the Manufacturing Index came in at 45.6, while the services one resulted at 52.0, all of them missing the market’s expectations, as contraction was appreciated in other European economies. Furthermore, the Bundesbank noted that German’s Gross Domestic Product could once again have contracted slightly in the third quarter. In the US, on the other hand, the September estimate for the Services PMI came in below the market’s expectations at 50.9, although the Manufacturing Index improved to 51 from a previous 50.3. The composite PMI, expected at 49.6, printed 51.
This Tuesday, Germany will publish the September IFO Survey, with business sentiment seen improving modestly. The US will publish some minor figures, with the most relevant number being the CB Consumer Confidence Index, seen at 134.1 vs. the previous 135.1.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading at the lower end of its latest range, having bottomed at 1.0977 for the day. It’s also struggling around the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily decline. The short-term picture is bearish as, in the 4 hours chart, an intraday attempt to advance was rejected by sellers around the 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA extends its decline to converge with the larger one. The Momentum indicator continues heading lower within negative levels, while the RSI consolidates around 39, all of which supports a new leg lower, particularly if the pair is incapable of recovering beyond 1.1010, the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 1.0980 1.0955 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1010 1.1045 1.1085
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
