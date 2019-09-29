EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0940
- German Retail Sales and Inflation figures likely to add to EUR’s bearish case.
- Political turmoil will continue to lead the way for currencies.
- EUR/USD firmly bearish and heading toward the 1.0840 price zone.
The EUR/USD pair has closed Friday at 1.0940, down for a second consecutive week and near a multi-year low of 1.0904. The pair recovered some ground ahead of the weekly close, a technical correction after mixed US data prompted profit-taking ahead of the weekly close. Nevertheless, news coming from the EU were far from encouraging, keeping advances limited below the 1.1000 threshold.
Data-wise week ahead
According to data released Friday, Import Prices fell sharply in Germany in August, while the EU Economic Sentiment Indicator fell to 101.7 in September, much worse than the 103.00 anticipated. In the US, Durable Goods Orders were up by 0.2% in August although with the core reading missing the market’s expectations, declining by 0.2%. The September Michigan Consumer Index was upwardly revised to 93.2 from a previous estimate of 92, while Personal Spending rose by just 0.1% against the 0.3% expected.
The dollar’s advance was backed by political turmoil on a possible US President Trump impeachment, and the usual back and forth it the US trade relationship with China. This upcoming week will be a busy one in terms of data releases, starting this Monday German August Retail Sales and preliminary September Inflation, seen at 1.2% yearly basis. The US, on the other hand, will release the Chicago PMI and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is bearish according to technical readings in the daily chart, as it accelerated its slump after repeatedly failing to surpass a bearish 20 DMA, while technical indicators have barely lost their bearish strength well into the red and around weekly lows, indicating absent buying interest. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the bearish case is backed by the fact that the latest intraday spike was rejected by sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, which keeps declining below the larger ones, while technical indicators bounced from oversold readings but lost their upward strength well below their mid-lines.
Support levels: 1.0910 1.0880 1.0840
Resistance levels: 1.0960 1.1000 1.1045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows around 1.0950. US Durable Goods Orders fell short of expectations in total while other figures were mixed. Core Earlier, several EU figures disappointed. End-of-quarter moves are in play.
GBP/USD recovering from the BOE-related fall after US data misses
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 amid mostly disappointing US data. Earlier, BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. EU-UK talks are ongoing in Brussels.
USD/JPY fails to hold above 108 as markets turn risk-averse
US Dollar Index looks to post highest weekly close in more than two years. Trump is reportedly considering the option to delist Chinese companies from stock markets.
10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield erases Friday's recovery gains.
Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge
Thursday saw cryptos in the red at the close of the European session. The drop led Bitcoin to shed the significant support line at $7,850. This point was the optimal long entry price, with an economic stop level.
Gold plummets to 1-1/2 week lows, remains vulnerable below $1500 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North-American session, farther below the key $1500 psychological mark, and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.