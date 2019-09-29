EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0940

German Retail Sales and Inflation figures likely to add to EUR’s bearish case.

Political turmoil will continue to lead the way for currencies.

EUR/USD firmly bearish and heading toward the 1.0840 price zone.

The EUR/USD pair has closed Friday at 1.0940, down for a second consecutive week and near a multi-year low of 1.0904. The pair recovered some ground ahead of the weekly close, a technical correction after mixed US data prompted profit-taking ahead of the weekly close. Nevertheless, news coming from the EU were far from encouraging, keeping advances limited below the 1.1000 threshold.

Data-wise week ahead

According to data released Friday, Import Prices fell sharply in Germany in August, while the EU Economic Sentiment Indicator fell to 101.7 in September, much worse than the 103.00 anticipated. In the US, Durable Goods Orders were up by 0.2% in August although with the core reading missing the market’s expectations, declining by 0.2%. The September Michigan Consumer Index was upwardly revised to 93.2 from a previous estimate of 92, while Personal Spending rose by just 0.1% against the 0.3% expected.

The dollar’s advance was backed by political turmoil on a possible US President Trump impeachment, and the usual back and forth it the US trade relationship with China. This upcoming week will be a busy one in terms of data releases, starting this Monday German August Retail Sales and preliminary September Inflation, seen at 1.2% yearly basis. The US, on the other hand, will release the Chicago PMI and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is bearish according to technical readings in the daily chart, as it accelerated its slump after repeatedly failing to surpass a bearish 20 DMA, while technical indicators have barely lost their bearish strength well into the red and around weekly lows, indicating absent buying interest. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the bearish case is backed by the fact that the latest intraday spike was rejected by sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, which keeps declining below the larger ones, while technical indicators bounced from oversold readings but lost their upward strength well below their mid-lines.

Support levels: 1.0910 1.0880 1.0840

Resistance levels: 1.0960 1.1000 1.1045

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD