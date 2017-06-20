EUR/USD analysis: at 3-week lows on Fed's jawboning

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1121

After hesitating during the first half of the day, the American dollar regained traction in the last US session, advancing against the common currency to its highest in 3-weeks. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1118, with the greenback initially fueled by a weaker Pound, later helped by Fed's officers jawboning, with Boston Fed President Rosengren saying that low interest rates pose a risks to financial stability in the US and elsewhere. Chicago Fed President Evans, a well-known dove, said that the economic has been doing quite well, and while being a "little nervous" over latest inflation data, hinted next rate hike for December.

It has been the second consecutive day that the macroeconomic calendar had little to offer, and the situation will extend into Wednesday, with no major releases scheduled in Europe and the US. Minor EU data released early Tuesday were mostly disappointing, as German PPI edged lower in May, down by 0.2% in the month from a 0.4% advance in April, and up by 2.8% yearly basis from previous 3.4%, below market's expectations. The EU current account recorded a surplus of €22.2 billion in April, down from previous €35.57B and also below market's expectations. In the US, the Q1 current account came in better than expected, with a deficit of $116.8B, while previous quarter deficit was revised higher, to $114.0B.

The EUR/USD pair accelerated its decline, settling below its 200 SMA in the 4 hours chart for the first time in over two months, further below the 20 and 100 SMAs, and with technical indicators extending their declines towards oversold readings. The pair has May 30th low at 1.1009 as the immediate support, followed by 1.1075, the lowest in the last five weeks. A break below this last, should open doors for a steeper correction, with the market then targeting the 1.1000 figure.

Support levels: 1.1110 1.1075 1.1030

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1300

