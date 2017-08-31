EUR/USD analysis: all eyes on NFP after nervous trading day

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1873

The American dollar ended the day mixed, up against its European rivals, but in the red against commodity-related currencies, in quite a choppy trading session. The greenback gain modestly in quiet Asian trading and extended its advance early Europe, helped by a headline coming from Reuters, stating that ECB policymakers were concerned by the strength of the EUR, and may then delay the beginning of the end of QE. The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.1822, its lowest for the week, although the dollar lost market's favor after Wall Street's opening, despite another batch of mixed data coming from the US. US weekly unemployment claims, for the week ended August 26th resulted at 236K, better than the 237K expected, but above a previously revised 235K, while the Chicago PMI remained in August at 58.9, above the 58.5 expected. Consumer spending rose less than expected in July, up by 0.3%, but the most relevant core PCE index advanced at 1.4% YoY, below the 1.5% gain in June, the smallest annual increase in over a year and a half. Hitting the greenback and pushing the EUR/USD pair up to 1.1907, were US pending home sales, falling by 0.8% in July and when compared to a year earlier.

The pair was unable to retain the 1.1900 threshold, with all eyes now on the upcoming US NFP report to define whether the greenback can extend its latest gains heading into the weekend. The US economy is expected to have added around 180K new jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is seen unchanged at 4.3%. Average hourly earnings are expected to post a modest advance yearly basis to 2.6% from 2.5% previously.

The short term technical picture is bearish for the pair, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains below a bearish 20 SMA, currently around 1.1945, while the Momentum indicator keeps heading south near oversold readings, as the RSI indicator consolidates around 45. Below the daily low, the pair has a stronger support in the 1.1780/90 region that if its broken, would result in a stepper decline down towards the 1.1700 level, where the pair has a daily ascendant trend line coming from early April low of 1.0603. To the upside, the level to watch is 1.1920, as an upward extension beyond it should result in a bullish extension that can extend up to 1.2000.

Support levels: 1.1820 1.1785 1.1740

Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1965 1.2000

