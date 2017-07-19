EUR/USD analysis: all eyes on Draghi

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1518

The American dollar edged higher only against the common currency this Wednesday, as speculative interest chose to lock gains ahead of the ECB's monetary policy meeting taking place this Thursday. Volumes were low, with most of the decline taking place during the first half of the day, despite a scarce macroeconomic calendar. The greenback maintained the soft tone, down against the rest of its major rivals, in spite of better-than-expected US housing data, which showed that housing starts rose at its fastest pace in four months, up in June by 8.3% or 1.215 million. Building permits also beat expectations, up by 7.4% or 1..254 million.

The European Central Bank is largely expected to maintain its monetary policy unchanged, but to maintain the optimistic stance offered in the previous meeting. Tapering is expected to be discussed in the next meeting, which will take place in September, but any hint on the subject will be taken as a trigger to buy the common currency.

The daily decline seems barely corrective as in the 4 hours chart the bullish structure remains intact, as the price remained above a bullish 20 SMA, while the 100 and 200 SMAs have extended their advances below the shortest. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have corrected extreme overbought readings before losing downward strength within positive territory. The bearish potential will increase on a downward acceleration below 1.1490, while the key resistance comes at 1.1615, May 2016 high, with gains beyond the level favoring another 100 pips' gain.

Support levels: 1.1490 1.1460 1.1420

Resistance levels 1.1550 1.1580 1.1615

