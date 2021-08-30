EUR/USD Analysis: Acceptance above 1.1800 favours bulls, German CPI eyed for fresh impetus

- EUR/USD regained positive traction on Friday amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.
- Powell downplayed speculations about an earlier rate hike and weighed on the greenback.
- The momentum pushed the pair to three-week tops during the Asian session on Monday.
The EUR/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Friday and rallied over 65 pips from the daily swing lows amid the emergence of some selling around the US dollar. During the highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced speculations that the QE tapering could begin later this year. Powell noted that substantial further progress test has been met for inflation and there has also been clear progress toward maximum employment. Powell, however, reassured the market that the Fed was in no hurry to raise interest rates, which, in turn, exerted some pressure on the greenback.
Apart from detaching tapering from the rate liftoff, Powell also warned that the further spread of the Delta variant would warrant policymakers to carefully assess the incoming data and the evolving risks. This now seems to have dashed market expectations for an earlier than anticipated rate hike, which was evident from declining US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated further from 1.375%, or the highest level since August 12 touched on Thursday. This, along with the risk-on mood, further undermined the safe-haven USD and provided a goodish intraday boost to the major.
The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of a new week. The momentum pushed the pair to over three-week tops, further beyond the 1.1800 mark during the Asian session. Market participants now look forward to the prelim German consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus. From the US, the release of Pending Home Sales might also contribute to produce some trading opportunities. That said, the focus will be on this week's key US macro data scheduled at the start of a new month, including the US monthly employment details on Friday. The closely-watched NFP report will influence the USD and help traders to determine the short-term trajectory for the pair.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, acceptance above the 1.1800 mark favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a move towards the 1.1830 horizontal resistance. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for additional gains. The pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.1865 region and accelerate the momentum towards reclaiming the 1.1900 round figure.
On the flip side, the 1.1775-70 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.1730-25 area. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate any near-term positive bias and prompt some technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.1700 mark and slide further towards challenging monthly swing lows, around the 1.1665 region touched on August 20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD refreshes daily highs above 1.3770 as USD weakens
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 as NFP week begins
Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws around $1,815, after stepping back from a two-week high, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the gold prices consolidate Friday’s heavy rise, following Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
Bitcoin price yearning for a firm break above $50,000 amid looming options expiry
Bitcoin has witnessed good two-way price movements so far this Sunday, keeping its bearish momentum intact while below the $50,000 psychological barrier. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to find strong bids near the $47,000 level.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.