EUR/USD Analysis: Acceptance above 1.1800 favours bulls, German CPI eyed for fresh impetus

EUR/USD regained positive traction on Friday amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.

Powell downplayed speculations about an earlier rate hike and weighed on the greenback.

The momentum pushed the pair to three-week tops during the Asian session on Monday.

The EUR/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Friday and rallied over 65 pips from the daily swing lows amid the emergence of some selling around the US dollar. During the highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced speculations that the QE tapering could begin later this year. Powell noted that substantial further progress test has been met for inflation and there has also been clear progress toward maximum employment. Powell, however, reassured the market that the Fed was in no hurry to raise interest rates, which, in turn, exerted some pressure on the greenback.

Apart from detaching tapering from the rate liftoff, Powell also warned that the further spread of the Delta variant would warrant policymakers to carefully assess the incoming data and the evolving risks. This now seems to have dashed market expectations for an earlier than anticipated rate hike, which was evident from declining US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated further from 1.375%, or the highest level since August 12 touched on Thursday. This, along with the risk-on mood, further undermined the safe-haven USD and provided a goodish intraday boost to the major.

The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of a new week. The momentum pushed the pair to over three-week tops, further beyond the 1.1800 mark during the Asian session. Market participants now look forward to the prelim German consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus. From the US, the release of Pending Home Sales might also contribute to produce some trading opportunities. That said, the focus will be on this week's key US macro data scheduled at the start of a new month, including the US monthly employment details on Friday. The closely-watched NFP report will influence the USD and help traders to determine the short-term trajectory for the pair.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, acceptance above the 1.1800 mark favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a move towards the 1.1830 horizontal resistance. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for additional gains. The pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.1865 region and accelerate the momentum towards reclaiming the 1.1900 round figure.

On the flip side, the 1.1775-70 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.1730-25 area. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate any near-term positive bias and prompt some technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.1700 mark and slide further towards challenging monthly swing lows, around the 1.1665 region touched on August 20.