EUR/USD analysis: about to challenge critical support
EUR/USD Current price: 1.0868
The EUR/USD pair closed the day marginally lower at 1.0868, confined to a tight 50 pips range daily basis. Investors struggled for direction amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar, with the greenback easing at the beginning of the day, but regaining footing after Wall Street's opening. ECB's Draghi was on the wires this Wednesday, but repeated its usual stance, saying that is not time to think on QE yet. In the US, the import price index advanced 0.5% in April, whilst the export price index surged by 0.2% in the same month, barely above expected. Finally, Fed's Rosengren called for cutting the balance sheet after one more hike, "a very gradual normalization," in his words, but failed to surprise investors.
The pair posted a lower low and a lower high for a third consecutive day, extending below its 20 DMA for the first time in a month, which increases the odds of a bearish continuation. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is biased lower according to technical readings, as the 20 SMA accelerated its decline above the current price whilst it settled below a bullish 100 SMA for the time since mid April. Technical indicators in this last time frame lack directional strength, but hold near oversold readings, negating the possibility of a recovery in the short term. The immediate support is at 1.0850, followed by a more relevant one at 1.0820, the lowest since the first round of the French presidential election. Should the price break below this last, the next bullish target comes at 1.0730, where the pair will finally close the weekly opening gap left a couple of weeks ago.
Support levels: 1.0850 1.0820 1.0770
Resistance levels: 1.0895 1.0930 1.0965
