EUR/USD analysis: 1.1845 first, 1.2100 then?

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1824

What started as a dull Monday, ended up with the EUR/USD pair reaching a fresh 2017 high of 1.1831, level last seen early January 2015, as mixed US data was not enough to revert the prevailing negative sentiment towards the American currency. The greenback advanced modestly before changing course, holding on to modest gains only against the CAD, undermined by a retracement in oil prices. As for the EUR/USD pair, it settled above the 1.1800 level, helped by a slightly improvement in European inflation according to July preliminary estimates released this Monday. Cope CPI is estimated to have risen by 1.2% yearly basis, beating expectations of 1.1%. Headline inflation remained steady at 1.3%. In Germany, retail sales were up 1.1% in June, above the 0.5% expected, although the annual reading came in at 1.5%, well below market's forecast of 2.7%. In the US, the Chicago PMI fell to 58.9 in July from 65.7 in June, the lowest level in three months, whilst the Dallas index surged to 16.8 from previous 15.0. Pending home sales surged by 1.5% in June, better-than-expected, although low inventories persist, holding back activity.

The macroeconomic calendar will remain quite busy all through the week, with final July PMIs and Q2 GDP for the EU being released early Tuesday, followed by US Personal Income and Spending figures, including PCE inflation, Fed's favorite measure when it comes to take decisions.

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair has reached the top of the daily ascendant channel that led the way since mid April, unable to break it but pressuring it ahead of the Asian opening, signaling a possible upward acceleration on a break above it during the upcoming sessions. In the 4 hours chart, the price has met buying interest on a slide down to a bullish 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator maintains its strong upward slope near overbought levels, whilst the RSI indicator hovers around 70, all of which favors the upside. The immediate resistance is now 1.1845, January 14th 2015 high, followed by the 1.1870 price zone, where the pair presents multiple daily highs and lows from earlier that month. Further gains, particularly if US upcoming data remain soft can see the rally extending up to 1.2101, the high for the mentioned month.

Support levels: 1.1780 1.1750 1.1715

Resistance levels 1.1845 1.1870 1.1910

