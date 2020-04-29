EUR/USD Analysis: 1-month old descending trend-line capped gains ahead of US GDP, FOMC

EUR/USD failed to capitalize on Tuesday’s intraday positive momentum to over one-week tops.

The USD turns lower again on upbeat market mood and helped regain traction on Wednesday.

The upside seems capped ahead of US Q1 GDP report and the very important FOMC decision.

The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Tuesday and the intraday swings were sponsored by the US dollar price dynamics. The greenback remained under some heavy selling pressure through the first half of Tuesday's trading action amid the latest optimism over the slowing spread of the coronavirus and a move to re-open economies globally. A broad-based USD weakness assisted the pair to build on last week's late recovery from one-month lows.

The pair shot to over one-week tops, albeit lacked any strong follow-through, instead met with some fresh supply ahead of the 1.0900 round-figure mark. A turnaround in the US equity markets extended some support to the USD's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart. The pair retreated around 80 pips from the daily swing high and finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the 1.0800 mark.

However, the pullback turned out to be short-lived, rather attracted some fresh buying during the Asian session on Wednesday on the back of persistent USD selling bias. In the absence of any fresh bad news, a recovery in crude oil prices boosted investors' confidence and led to notable USD losses. Meanwhile, the upside seems more likely to remain capped as market participants look forward to the latest FOMC monetary policy decision.

The Fed is due to issue a statement at 1800 GMT and will be followed by chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference at 1830 GMT. It is worth recalling that the Fed made a pre-emptive move in the first quarter and slashed interest rates to zero in order to combat the economic devastations from the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, investors will be watching for any clues on the Fed's future policy path, which will influence the near-term USD direction.

Heading into Wednesday's key event risk, the advance US GDP report for the first quarter of 2020 will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities. The US economy is expected to have contracted by 4.0% annualized pace during the three months to March. The Eurozone economic docket lacks any major market-moving releases. Hence, sentiment surrounding the greenback will turn out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum ahead of the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday struggled to find acceptance above a one-month-old descending trend-line. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the mentioned barrier and some follow-through buying above the 1.0900 mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. The subsequent positive move has the potential to lift the pair further towards 50-day SMA, around the 1.0955 region en-route the next major hurdle near the key 1.10 psychological mark. The latter coincides with 100-day SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair’s next leg of a directional move.

On the flip side, the 1.0810-1.0800 might continue to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by the 1.0775 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.0700 round-figure mark. The pair might then turn vulnerable to head back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 1.0635 region.