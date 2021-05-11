EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD topped at 1.2177 & unexpectedly closed lower on the day. This market cannot move in 1 direction for more then 2 days over the last 6 weeks. An impossible time for swing traders.

USDCAD has fallen for 13 of the last 15 months creating severely conditions on the monthly, weekly & daily chart so it was a surprise to see the pair break the 500 week moving average support at 1.2190/80. THE PAIR BOTTOMED EXACTLY the next target of 1.2075/55.

GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months.

Daily analysis

EURUSD key resistance for this week is the ascending 11 month trend line at 1.2200/10. A break higher is an important longer term buy signal initially targeting the February high at 1.2240/45 & eventually the 2021 high at 1.2340/50.

Failure to beat 11 month trend line at 1.2200/10 risks a slide to 1.2120/00. THE PAIR BOTTOMED EXACTLY HERE AS I WRITE. The downside is expected to be limited but below here meets a buying opportunity at 1.2070/50. Longs need stops below 1.2030.

USDCAD breaks 500 week moving average support at 1.2190/80 despite severely oversold conditions to bottom exactly at the next target of 1.2075/55. A break below the 10 year 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30 risks a slide to to 1.1950/30.

Minor resistance at 1.2120/30. Obviously bulls require a quick recovery above the 500 week moving average at 1.2190/1.2200 to get back in the game.

GBPCAD beat first resistance at 1.7025/35 in the sideways trend then topped exactly at second resistance at 1.7100/20. A break above 1.7140 allows a recovery to 1.7240/60.

