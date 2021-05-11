EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD topped at 1.2177 & unexpectedly closed lower on the day. This market cannot move in 1 direction for more then 2 days over the last 6 weeks. An impossible time for swing traders.
USDCAD has fallen for 13 of the last 15 months creating severely conditions on the monthly, weekly & daily chart so it was a surprise to see the pair break the 500 week moving average support at 1.2190/80. THE PAIR BOTTOMED EXACTLY the next target of 1.2075/55.
GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months.
Daily analysis
EURUSD key resistance for this week is the ascending 11 month trend line at 1.2200/10. A break higher is an important longer term buy signal initially targeting the February high at 1.2240/45 & eventually the 2021 high at 1.2340/50.
Failure to beat 11 month trend line at 1.2200/10 risks a slide to 1.2120/00. THE PAIR BOTTOMED EXACTLY HERE AS I WRITE. The downside is expected to be limited but below here meets a buying opportunity at 1.2070/50. Longs need stops below 1.2030.
USDCAD breaks 500 week moving average support at 1.2190/80 despite severely oversold conditions to bottom exactly at the next target of 1.2075/55. A break below the 10 year 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30 risks a slide to to 1.1950/30.
Minor resistance at 1.2120/30. Obviously bulls require a quick recovery above the 500 week moving average at 1.2190/1.2200 to get back in the game.
GBPCAD beat first resistance at 1.7025/35 in the sideways trend then topped exactly at second resistance at 1.7100/20. A break above 1.7140 allows a recovery to 1.7240/60.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2150 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment gauge beat expectations with 84.4 points. Earlier, concerns about inflation boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range below $1,840 level
Gold is in the hands of the bulls but a correction is on the cards. The monthly outlook is critical which makes the next few weeks testing for the gold market.
BTC crashes, markets follow suit
The cryptocurrency market experienced a crash as the flagship cryptocurrency tumbled. Although some altcoins are recovering, Bitcoin price is still scrambling to find a support level and might trigger another sell-off soon.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.