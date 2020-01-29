La tendencia vendedora permanece inalterada alrededor de la moneda común hacia el ecuador de la semana de negocios, llevando al EUR/USD a desafiar la barrera psicológica de 1.1000, al mismo tiempo registrando nuevos mínimos del año.
Paralelamente, el billete verde mantiene la recuperación intacta sostenida últimamente por resultados mejores a los previstos en los indicadores fundamentales, dando al mercado cierta confirmación de la buena salud de la economía americana y despejando algunas dudas acerca de que la desaceleración observada en el sector de manufacturas y el potencial contagio al sector de servicios pueda extenderse y profundizarse.
Mientras tanto, el coronavirus en China mantiene a los participantes del mercado expectantes y en un ambiente de cautela creciente frente a las nuevas noticias y al potencial impacto sobre el crecimiento global. De la misma manera, las corrientes en el apetito por el riego alternan la preponderancia entre los inversores, con el consecuente efecto entre los activos asociados al riesgo y las tasas de rendimiento en los mercados de renta fija en Estados Unidos y Europa.
En el calendario de hoy, la mejora en el Clima del Consumidor medido por GfK en Alemania no ha sido capaz de generar reacción en el par, que continúa sumido en el territorio negativo por quinta semana consecutiva tras alcanzar máximos en la zona media de 1.1200 allá por fines de diciembre de 2019.’
Más tarde, y ya del otro lado del océano, la Reserva Federal tendrá su reunión de política monetaria en la que el amplio consenso del mercado no espera ninguna novedad en lo que hace al rango de los Fed Funds, actualmente entre 1.50% y 1.75%. Lo que sí debería generar más atención es la posterior conferencia de prensa de J.Powell.
Enfoque Técnico
De quebrar de manera sostenible 1.10, EUR/USD debería enfrentar entonces el próximo nivel de relevancia en 1.0981, el mínimo de octubre del año pasado. Más al sur vemos los mínimos de septiembre del mismo año en la zona de 1.0930/20. En el caso opuesto, los intentos alcistas deberían encontrar la valla transitoria en la zona de 1.1067/78, donde conviven la media móvil de 100-días y la línea de resistencia de 3-meses. Más allá vemos la media móvil de 55-días en 1.1088. Por encima de esta zona el par debería ver disminuida la presión bajista.
