The single European currency is temporarily balanced between the 1.0750-1.0800 levels pending the decision by the United States Federal Reserve on key interest rates.

Yesterday's Euro's mild rise did not last long , as waiting for today's important decision by Fed and Chairman's Jerome Powell statements on the thoughts and possible outlook on the level of interest rates prevented investors from remaining with large open positions.

Yesterday's announcement on the path of inflation in the United States did not bring any surprise, as a result bets on a possible intererest rates increase today by the Fed were significantly limited, which temporarily gave a boost to the European currency.

The European currency during Tuesday noted the highest price since 22 May but failed to secure the level of 1,08 and relatively soon retreated.

The behavior of the market shows a particular confusion about the course of the exchange rate as no specific direction seems to exist, which is logical as investors await today's and tomorrow's meeting from Fed and Ecb respectively.

Yesterday's US inflation data may not have boosted bets for a possible rate hike today , however the latest surprises from BoC and RBA remind us that a surprise is still in play , even if the possibility is small.

The announcement on US producer inflation later in the day, if it has significant variances from estimates may affect the bets.

Also let's not forget that today's meeting and the speech of the Fed's chairman will followed by tomorrow's meeting of the European Central Bank something that can narrow the scope of a certain direction , to increase the volatility and the environment of confusion to remain on the table.

Μy thinking remains on the same strategy, I avoid to be a buyer in favor of the US currency at these levels and prefer to position myself in favor of the Euro on sharp dips.