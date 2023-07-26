Share:

On hold during the first hours of trading on Wednesday the exchange rate remains in view of the evening's decision to raise interest rates, most likely by 25 basis points from the Federal Central bank of the United States, but also the President Powell statements .

The single European currency has managed to pare losses which after five consecutive days sent it retreating almost 250 points from the high of 1.1275 reached a few days earlier.

Yesterday as was expected there was no major surprise and despite the pressures on the European currency in the wake of the disappointing news from the Ifo Institute on business activity and sentiment on the German economy, the single currency showed some resistance and the losses were limited.

Investors shied away from big bets and the characteristic of consolidation behavior remained in play throughout the day, which is also most likely to happen until the Fed's announcement.

As the increase by 25 basis points is quite expected, the interest is concentrated more on the statements of President Powell and the possible conclusions regarding the next moves of the Central bank.

Also let's not forget that today's decision is followed by tomorrow's similar one from the European central bank, something that is likely to limit strong directions and for this reason The most likely scenario is to see increased volatility But without extreme prices , Unless of course, if there will be a big surprise , which always remains on the table even as a small possibility.

In front of a very important event, the most logical thing is to remain in a waiting position , without however moving away from my thought of buying the European currency in some sharp dive of 100 to 150 basis points from the last lows of 1,1020.