The single European currency is currently defending the 1,10 level as it has returned above it again after the mild correction during yesterday.

Finally Tuesday did not give another surprise, the pair was limited to a narrow range of variation and the correction below the 1.10 level was quite expected especially in view of today's announcement on the path of inflation in the United States which may change dramatically the bets.

The negative announcement of the ZEW Institute on economic activity and sentiment in the eurozone confirmed concerns that the clouds of recession remain in the EU.

However, the European Central Bank does not appear willing to reduce hawkish rhetoric as long as inflationary pressures remain high.

Βut the fact remains that the European economy is fragile at the moment And it could hardly justify high rates for its currency , although in any case 1,10 is still not considered a high exchange rate for the European currency.

Τoday's agenda is dominated by the announcement on the path of Consumers Inflation in the United States and a possible announcement far from estimates is expected to create a lot of volatility.

In general the US economy shows better resistance to high interest rates and although the latest news on the progress of new job disappointed last Friday the overall picture is quite better than the corresponding European.

So it remains to be seen later today if a possible announcement of higher than expected inflationary pressures is likely to change the bets in favor of a further rate hike by the Fed, which would also strengthen the US currency.

After almost five consecutive bullish sessions for the Euro, strong US inflation data likely to set the stage for a major correction.

A wait-and-see attitude in the face of critical announcements is definitely the best thought.