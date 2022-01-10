Key Highlights

EUR/USD seems to be eyeing an upside break above the 1.1380 resistance.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.1315 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair remained well bid above the 1.1250, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The pair started a fresh increase above the 1.1300 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.1315 on the same chart. On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near 1.1380 level.

The next major resistance is near the 1.1400 level. A close above 1.1400 could open the doors for a steady increase. If there is a fresh decline, the bulls might defend the trend line at 1.1315.

The next major support is near the 1.1300 level. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.1280 level. A downside break below 1.1280 could lead the pair towards the 1.1250 level.