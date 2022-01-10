Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD seems to be eyeing an upside break above the 1.1380 resistance.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.1315 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair remained well bid above the 1.1250, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The pair started a fresh increase above the 1.1300 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.1315 on the same chart. On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near 1.1380 level.

The next major resistance is near the 1.1400 level. A close above 1.1400 could open the doors for a steady increase. If there is a fresh decline, the bulls might defend the trend line at 1.1315.

The next major support is near the 1.1300 level. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.1280 level. A downside break below 1.1280 could lead the pair towards the 1.1250 level.

EUR/USD: Bears eye 1.1300 as USD rebounds amid inflation fears

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1350, consolidating the biggest daily gain in a month. US NFP disappointed the dollar bulls but wage surprise kept the Fed hawks alive. Eurozone inflation hit post-pandemic high, as ECB's Schnabel, Lane raise concerns over energy prices. Eurozone Sentix awaited.

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3600 as softer USD contrasts Brexit, coronavirus woes

GBP/USD buyers struggle for clear directions as the cable pair takes rounds to 1.3590 during Monday's Asian session, following the strongest daily run-up in over a week. The cable pair's latest inaction could be linked to the contrasting signals by the key risk catalysts as well as an absence of the major data/events during the generally tepid Asian session.

Gold ranges below $1,800 amid a quiet start to a busy week

Gold price is posting small losses while ranging below $1,800 so far this Monday, as holiday-thinned market conditions combined with a broad-based US dollar rebound offer headwinds to bulls.  Traders also turn cautious ahead of this week's US inflation data.

Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure

Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.

Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead

The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.

