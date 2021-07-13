The EUR/USD is rejected from the POC zone. We could see a breakout.

The 1.1880 zone is the zone where we see the bearish reaction. Bearish M pattern has almost formed and we might expect a bearish reaction. Bearish move should happen in a form of breakout below the point 3 of the M pattern. In that case the target is 1800 zone. Watch for a possible breakout lower.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

