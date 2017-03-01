EUR/USD: aiming for fresh record lows

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0385

The EUR/USD pair fell below the 1.0400 level as dollar's demand resumed following the long year-end holidays. The common currency was unable to benefit from upbeat German data, as in the country, the number of people out of work fell by a seasonally adjusted 17,000 in December, against an expected decline of 5,000, maintaining the unemployment rate at 6%. Also, preliminary inflation in the same month, came in better-than-expected, up by 0.7% when compared to November, and by 1.7% compared to December 2015.

During the upcoming American session, focus will be on US Markit and ISM manufacturing PMIs, which if positive, should fuel greenback's gains. Holding near its daily low of 1.0374, the EUR/USD pair 1 hour chart maintains a strong bearish potential as the 20 SMA keeps heading south after crossing the 100 and 200 SMAs, all of them well above the current level, whilst technical indicators head lower within oversold territory. In the 4 hours chart, The technical picture is quite alike, with the price developing well below its moving averages and technical indicators near oversold territory, partially losing downward strength, but still favoring a downward extension towards 1.0352, 2016 yearly low.

Support levels: 1.0350 1.0320 1.0285

Resistance levels: 1.0410 1.0445 1.0490

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2274

The GBP/USD pair holds around its daily opening in the 1.2280 region, with the Pound underpinned by a much better-than-expected UK Markit Manufacturing PMI. The index came in at its highest in 30 months, printing 56.1 from an upwardly revised 53.6 in November. The pair fell early Europe to a daily low of 1.2246, bouncing with the news, but contained by selling interest aligned around 1.2300. Technically, the short term picture is neutral-to-bearish as in the 1 hour chart, the price is below a modestly bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hover around their mid-lines, lacking directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, the price is also developing below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are crossing their mid-lines into negative territory, although with limited downward strength. At this point, seems the pair will need to accelerate below its daily low to confirm additional slides, leaving doors open for a test of 1.2088 later this week.

Support levels: 1.2245 1.2200 1.2160

Resistance levels: 1.2295 1.2330 1.2360

USD/JPY Current price: 118.15

The USD/JPY skyrocketed through the 118.0 level, extending its rally up to 118.34 so far today, supported by the positive tone of worldwide stocks and renewed dollar's demand. The pair pulled back from the high, but holds above the 118.00 level, and the short term picture maintains the risk towards the upside, although some consolidation could be expected ahead of the release of US December PMIs. In the 1 hour chart, the price is far above its moving averages that anyway remain horizontal, whilst technical indicators are losing upward strength within overbought territory. Nevertheless, the pair has broken above a daily descendant trend line coming from December's multi-month high of 118.66, and holds near its daily high, suggesting buying interest is still strong. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have also turned modestly lower after reaching overbought territory, whilst the price extended further above a bullish 100 SMA, further supporting the case for an upward extension.

Support levels: 118.00 117.60 117.25

Resistance levels: 118.35 118.70 119.10

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7217

The Aussie got a boost from Chinese better-than-expected data at the beginning of the day, jumping up to 0.7235 against the greenback. China's Caixin manufacturing PMI for December, resulted at 51.9, beating expectations of 50.7 and previous 50.9. In Australia, house prices rose at their fastest pace in seven years in 2016, fueled by low interest rates, whilst the AIF Performance of Manufacturing index for December came in at 55.4, above November's 54.2. Dollar's demand following London's opening sent the pair lower, although the strong momentum in equities and base metals maintains the downside limited, with the pair now trading above the key 0.7210 support. The short term picture is modestly bullish, as the price holds above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators consolidate within positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have turned modestly higher right below their mid-lines, whilst the 20 SMA converges with a long term Fibonacci support at the mentioned 0.7210 level, reinforcing the immediate support.

Support levels: 0.7210 0.7175 0.7145

Resistance levels: 0.7250 0.7295 0.7330