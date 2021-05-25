EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD bounces back towards the ascending 11 month trend line & February high at 1.2240/50, up one day, down the next for a week.

USDCAD consolidates for 2 weeks but longer term trend is negative of course.

GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months. We held a range of 130 pips all week.

Daily analysis

EURUSD again meets resistance at 1.2240/50. Holding here in the short term sideways trend re-targets 1.2210/00 & perhaps as far as minor support at 1.2160/50. A break below 1.2145 targets strong support at 1.2115/05. Longs need stops below 1.2090.

Important resistance at 1.2240/50. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.2310/15 & the 2021 high at 1.2340/50.

USDCAD trades sideways to ease oversold conditions, holding minor resistance at 1.2090/1.2100. Above 1.2110 can target strong resistance at 1.2180/90. Shorts need stops above 10 month trend line resistance at 1.2210/20. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 1.2255 then 1.2270/80.

Holding minor resistance at 1.2090/1.2100 in the longer term bear trend risks a retest of 10 year 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30. A break below 1.2010 today risks a slide to to 1.1950/30, perhaps as far as 1.180/70.

GBPCAD topped exactly at the next target of 1.7150/60 last week. Further gains this week can target 1.7240/60.

The pair held minor support at 1.7035/25 perfectly last week & g yesterday, but below 1.7000 can retest 1.6955/45. Below here can retest 1.6875/65 lows. A break lower however targets 1.6825/15.

