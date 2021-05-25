EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD bounces back towards the ascending 11 month trend line & February high at 1.2240/50, up one day, down the next for a week.
USDCAD consolidates for 2 weeks but longer term trend is negative of course.
GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months. We held a range of 130 pips all week.
Daily analysis
EURUSD again meets resistance at 1.2240/50. Holding here in the short term sideways trend re-targets 1.2210/00 & perhaps as far as minor support at 1.2160/50. A break below 1.2145 targets strong support at 1.2115/05. Longs need stops below 1.2090.
Important resistance at 1.2240/50. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.2310/15 & the 2021 high at 1.2340/50.
USDCAD trades sideways to ease oversold conditions, holding minor resistance at 1.2090/1.2100. Above 1.2110 can target strong resistance at 1.2180/90. Shorts need stops above 10 month trend line resistance at 1.2210/20. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 1.2255 then 1.2270/80.
Holding minor resistance at 1.2090/1.2100 in the longer term bear trend risks a retest of 10 year 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30. A break below 1.2010 today risks a slide to to 1.1950/30, perhaps as far as 1.180/70.
GBPCAD topped exactly at the next target of 1.7150/60 last week. Further gains this week can target 1.7240/60.
The pair held minor support at 1.7035/25 perfectly last week & g yesterday, but below 1.7000 can retest 1.6955/45. Below here can retest 1.6875/65 lows. A break lower however targets 1.6825/15.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
