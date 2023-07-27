Share:

The single European currency continues its soft reaction after the lows of 1.1020 3 days earlier in the wake of yesterday's decision by the Central Bank of the United States to increase the key interest rates by 25 basis points and awaiting later in the day the decision by the corresponding European central bank.

At the moment the European currency is already moving at the levels of 1,1120 with a reaction of 100 basis points from the last local lows as yesterday's Fed meeting did not bring any surprise, the interest rate increase was fully expected while President Jerome Powell's comments disappointed those they expected the Fed chairman could bring more aggressive rhetoric back to the table about the Bank's next moves.

Comments by the Fed Chairman did not provide any clear conclusions, the landscape remains cloudy on the question of whether the rate hike cycle ended yesterday or not.

Bets on another hike in key rates remain well below 50%.

So now all the interest is focused on today's decision of the European Central Bank, But mainly on the statements of President Lagarde and any deviation from the aggressive rhetoric its likely to put the European currency under doubt again.

Yesterday's market behavior partially confirmed my thinking as expressed in previous articles as the European currency reacted and returned to some mild upward trend, which was in my main strategy thinking as I was looking for levels to buy the euro, however, I expected lower levels in order to be placed.

Today's agenda is extremely rich and in addition to European Central Bank decision, which certainly stands out and monopolizes the interest, we also have important fundamental economic news from the United States such as the growth path of the economy and Durable Goods orders.

I don't want to deviate from my thinking and I maintain the desire to position myself in favor of the European currency on some further dips but not at these levels as the market has already corrected over 100 basis points approaching the 1.1150 levels.

At the moment the European currency seems to be operating in a favorable environment awaiting the Ecb meeting and Lagarde but there is increased risk if the President's comments disappoint , the latest reaction and mild bullish momentum very likely to be put again under question.