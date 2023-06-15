The European currency is trading at the 1,08 threshold after a tumultuous Wednesday where volatility was quite intense in the wake of the United States Federal Reserve's decision to keep key interest rates on hold but with the prospect of further hikes open.
The fed may not have surprised and not proceeded with a further increase in key interest rates by 25 basis points which gathered almost 20% of bets but the messages that came out of the meeting clearly favored the US currency as it appears that the rate hike cycle it has not been completed.
Earlier the European currency had set new local highs of the last few weeks at the level of 1.0865 which it did not hold for long.
As I mentioned in the previous article, the environment of confusion remains in the foreground as the US currency was temporarily favored by the aggressive rhetoric of yesterday's meeting but today's Ecb meeting act as a barrier in some specific direction.
As the decision for a 25 basis point increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank Today is fully expected and no surprises are in the table , all interest is focused on President Lagarde.
The least that those in favor of the European currency expect is for the President Lagarde to maintain the aggressive rhetoric as anything else will disappoint and is expected to create significant pressures on the European currency.
The highly volatile environment remains in the foreground with no clear direction to one side or the other currently apparent.
A lot will depend on what Lagarde says after the decision and any disappointment I believe will pave the way for significant losses in the European currency.
In any case, in view of the important developments, maintaining a wait-and-see attitude remains the most appropriate thought, but without moving away from my basic strategy of preferring to be in favor of the European currency after a sharp dips.
With possible change of aggressive rhetoric by President Lagarde it makes sense to change this thinking.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0850 ahead of ECB policy announcements
EUR/USD is inching higher toward 1.0850, having defended the 1.0800 level so far this Thursday. The pair is reversing the previous day's pullback, as the US Dollar retreats following the Fed's hawkish pause-led upswing. All eyes remain on ECB policy announcements.
GBP/USD turns neutral above 1.2650, US data eyed
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2650 in the European trading hours. The pair is heading back toward 1.2699, the highest level since late April 2022. The US Dollar pulls back amid profit-taking after the hawkish Fed pause-inspired rally. US data eyed.
Gold retreats from above $1,930 as Fed Powell confirms more rate hikes
Gold price has witnessed selling pressure after a less-confident recovery to near $1,934.74 in the London session. The precious metal has retreated as a neutral interest rate decision by the Fed is merely a skip.
Coinbase CLO challenges SEC’s congressional action on DEXes registration
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has challenged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposal to have decentralized exchanges (DEXs) register with the regulator like any other exchange.
European Central Bank Meeting Preview: Interest rates set to rise by 25 bps
European Central Bank (ECB) is set to announce another rate hike on June 15, Wednesday, having slowed down its pace of tightening in the previous meeting.