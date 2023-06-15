Share:

The European currency is trading at the 1,08 threshold after a tumultuous Wednesday where volatility was quite intense in the wake of the United States Federal Reserve's decision to keep key interest rates on hold but with the prospect of further hikes open.

The fed may not have surprised and not proceeded with a further increase in key interest rates by 25 basis points which gathered almost 20% of bets but the messages that came out of the meeting clearly favored the US currency as it appears that the rate hike cycle it has not been completed.

Earlier the European currency had set new local highs of the last few weeks at the level of 1.0865 which it did not hold for long.

As I mentioned in the previous article, the environment of confusion remains in the foreground as the US currency was temporarily favored by the aggressive rhetoric of yesterday's meeting but today's Ecb meeting act as a barrier in some specific direction.

As the decision for a 25 basis point increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank Today is fully expected and no surprises are in the table , all interest is focused on President Lagarde.

The least that those in favor of the European currency expect is for the President Lagarde to maintain the aggressive rhetoric as anything else will disappoint and is expected to create significant pressures on the European currency.

The highly volatile environment remains in the foreground with no clear direction to one side or the other currently apparent.

A lot will depend on what Lagarde says after the decision and any disappointment I believe will pave the way for significant losses in the European currency.

In any case, in view of the important developments, maintaining a wait-and-see attitude remains the most appropriate thought, but without moving away from my basic strategy of preferring to be in favor of the European currency after a sharp dips.

With possible change of aggressive rhetoric by President Lagarde it makes sense to change this thinking.