The EUR/USD pair plunges at the time of writing as the DXY has managed to extend its leg higher. Now, the price challenges the 1.1272 static support. After its strong sell-off, we cannot exclude a temporary rebound if the rate stays above this downside obstacle. Still, the bias is bearish despite any minor bounce back, the EUR/USD pair could drop towards fresh new lows anytime if the DXY jumps higher.

The current breakout from the ascending channel’s body indicates that the upside is over and that the currency pair could extend its downwards movement. Later, the US CB Consumer Confidence is expected to drop to 111.4 from 115.8 points. The indicator could bring some action into the markets, the short-term sentiment could change ahead of the FOMC.

