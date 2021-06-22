-
EUR/USD is building a bullish pullback after a bearish freefall last week - as we expected. Is the downtrend already over or will there be another bearish price swing?
-
The EUR/USD bearish breakout and strong impulse is typical for a wave 3 (orange) pattern. The current pullback is probably a wave 4 (orange).
-
A bullish ABC (green) pattern is expected in wave 4 (orange). A bearish bounce (red arrows) is expected at the 38.2% Fibonacci.
Price charts and technical analysis
The EUR/USD bearish breakout and strong impulse is typical for a wave 3 (orange) pattern:
-
The current pullback is probably a wave 4 (orange). It is expected to be a typical wave 4, which is shallow, choppy, and lengthy.
-
Price action has already made a pullback to the 23.6% Fibonacci level.
-
But usually price retraces back (green arrows) to the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
-
A bearish bounce (orange arrows) at the shallow Fib levels confirms a wave 4-5 (orange) pattern.
-
After that, a re-break below the 21 ema zone could confirm the downtrend continuation.
-
A break above the 50% Fib places this Elliott Wave outlook on hold whereas a very deep retracement invalidates it (red circle).
On the 1 hour chart, price action made a decline below the Wizz 7 target, which indicates how impulsive the bearish swing really was:
-
A bullish ABC (green) pattern is expected in wave 4 (orange).
-
A bearish bounce (red arrows) is expected at the 38.2% Fibonacci.
-
A break below the support line (green) could indicate an immediate breakout (dotted red arrow).
-
Sideways price action (orange/green arrows) could indicate a range followed by a bearish breakout.
-
The main targets are located at 1.1750-1.18.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
