The single European currency currently maintains a mild reaction mode after yesterday's losses where on a seemingly indifferent day due to the May Day holiday the American currency recorded some gains.

The first half of the day was extremely uneventful, with the pair trading in an extremely tight range with the absence of any major financial news and with most European markets closed.

Τhe picture changed after the opening of the Atlantic zone, the US currency found support from the announcement of the data on the good course for the manufacturing sector in the US economy, it maintained a mild upward momentum, with the result that the exchange rate fell to the levels of 1,0960.

The European currency is in the process of absorbing yesterday's losses and has already recovered to the 1,10 level in anticipation of the stormy news which starts today and peaks on Friday.

Τhe announcement on the course of inflation in the Eurozone later in the day, tomorrow's decision by the Fed on interest rates, the same from the ECB on Thursday and the announcement on new jobs in the United States on Friday gather an explosive basket of extremely important macroeconomic data which are capable of creating intense volatility and strong direction to one side or the other.

Yesterday's market movement once again confirmed the thought as it has been recently reported that the mildly upward momentum of the European currency is being called into question, something that also happened yesterday.

Τhe aggressive rhetoric followed by the European Central Bank has indeed led the European currency to higher prices, but if it does not find a way to feedback the prospects for further interest rate increases beyond tomorrow, the European currency may find itself facing greater challenges than before.

In a critical week with a lot of important news, I think the waiting attitude is the best thought, but without straying from my basic strategy, trying to detect levels for buy the European currency in dips and respectively sell in new peaks .