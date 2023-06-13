Share:

The single European currency has already touched the 1,08 level as it appears to maintain a mild upward momentum ahead of the all-important announcement on the path of inflation in the US economy.

The first trading day of the week was generally quite expected, the pair remained in a narrow range of fluctuation between the levels of 1.0730-1.0790 as the temporary upward movement of the European currency was once again called into question in view of the very important developments starting from today.

Nevertheless, the European currency is still trying to secure higher prices today as some investors believe that Fed will not surprise and keep key interest rates at current levels.

Since the opening of the market in the Asian zone there is a mild upward Momentum which has taken the European currency to the levels of 1,08 but it may be difficult for the upward momentum to have continuity.

As we approach midday and the path of inflation in the United States is expected to be announced it would be surprising if the euro remains in the spotlight with the same momentum without some restraint.

The announcement of the level of inflation in the German economy earlier today came as no surprise as the numbers were right within estimates.

The general picture of the market remains the same, all interest continues to be concentrated around the intentions of the two main central banks and the next three days are expected to be stormy.

And yesterday's market behavior confirmed my core strategy of preferring to buy the euro whenever it comes under pressure as the reaction often comes back to the fore with great fidelity.

In any case, at the present levels I maintain a waiting attitude, especially in view of very important developments.

As the potential for extremely sharp swings remains high in the game, opening positions in favor of the euro on some sharp dips and correspondingly buying the US currency on sharp spikes of around 100 and more basis points remains in my mind.