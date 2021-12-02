EUR/USD is without any doubt on a bearish channel since the beginning of 2021, however, we believe the rate is laying down the foundations for a possible recovery going into 2022.

The rate is currently trading at 1.12-1.13, a level that acted as strong resistance during the years 2015-2017 and 2019-2020 and it is now a strong support level: interesting to note that in June 2020, the rate consolidated between those two levels before bouncing to a bullish upside.

Looking at both MACD and RSI we confirm they are overextended to the downside: MACD is at a level only seen in February 2020 and RSI is on a strong divergence with the price and only recently moved out from the oversold territory.

By analyzing the support and resistance levels, the current fluctuation can be explained as a backtest of the previous resistance, now support. This level also coincides with the lower end of the descending channel. Looking at the previous swings, we could expect a bullish movement at least up to 1.1500: it will be at this level that the bearish channel will break or a continuous decline will occur. Over the longer term, we are in favor of a break of the bearish channel and reach 1.2000 towards the middle of 2022.

Taking into consideration a weekly time frame, the importance of the current support level is even more relevant.

In July 2020, the EUR/USD managed to break the bearish trend line in place since August 2008 and it is not backtesting such trendline.

On a weekly time frame, both MACD and RSI are overextended to the downside leading us to think that a possible recovery is indeed on the table.

In addition, the rate is making lower lows from 2017: 1.0300 1.0635 and the latest 1.1200.

To conclude, the trend is still bearish on both weekly and daily timeframes however, we believe that the area of 1.1200 - 1.1300 could be a reasonable turning point looking at previous swings as well as support and resistance levels that alternate since 2015.

For the upcoming 2022, we are in favor of bullish recovery and we set the following targets.