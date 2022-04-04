EURUSD shorts at strong resistance at 1.1130/50 hopefully worked on the collapse to 1.1070 & our ultimate target of 1.1030 on Friday. If we continue lower this week (as is likely) look for 1.1000. Expect support at 1.0960/50. A break lower is a sell signal.

Resistance at 1.1140/60. Shorts need stops above 1.1185 today!! A break higher is a buy signal targeting very strong resistance at 1.1230/50. Shorts need stops above 1.1270.

USDCAD held the 500-week moving average at 1.2420/00. Should be worth trying longs if we retest today, with stop below 1.2370.

A high for the day exactly at first resistance at 1.2530/50. Shorts need stops above 1.2565. A break higher targets a sell opportunity at 1.2600/20. Shorts need stops above 1.2640.

USDJPY outlook is more negative (although I repeat that we do not have a sell signal). Holding strong resistance at 122.50/70 targets 121.75/70 perhaps as far as the best support for today at 121.10/120.90. Longs need stops below 120.70. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 120.00/119.80.

We should have strong resistance at 122.50/70. Shorts need stops above 122.90. A break higher can retest Wednesday's high at 123.15/20.