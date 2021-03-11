EUR/USD: A break higher today is a buy signal

Jason Sen Jason Sen

EURUSD bottomed exactly at the best support for the day at 1.1835/25 as predicted. We have recovered as predicted reaching first resistance at 1.1925/35 where a high for the day was expected.

USDCAD trades sideways for 7 days in an erratic & random pattern throughout March so far, although we remain in a longer term bear trend.

Daily analysis

EURUSD tests first resistance at 1.1925/35 where a high for the day was expected yesterday. A break higher today is a buy signal targeting 1.1980/90.

Holding first resistance at 1.1925/35 risks a slide to 1.1890/80. Try longs again at 1.1835/25 with stops below 1.1790. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 1.1765/55 then 1.1700/1.1690.

USDCAD holding below 1.2630 risks a slide to 1.260, perhaps as far as 1.2570/60.

First resistance at 1.2650/60 but above here re-targets 1.2690/1.2700. A high for the day likely again today. Further gains test resistance at the 2 week high at 1.2740/50. A break higher this week is a buy signal targeting 1.2840/60.

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes. 

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.

Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels

Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels

Gold takes a breather after the two-day recovery rally but holds well above the $1700 level. The returns on the US Treasuries resume the upside on the back of the revival of the reflation theme after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Wednesday.

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

