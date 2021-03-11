EUR/USD: A break higher today is a buy signal

EUR/USD – USD/CAD
EURUSD bottomed exactly at the best support for the day at 1.1835/25 as predicted. We have recovered as predicted reaching first resistance at 1.1925/35 where a high for the day was expected.
USDCAD trades sideways for 7 days in an erratic & random pattern throughout March so far, although we remain in a longer term bear trend.
Daily analysis
EURUSD tests first resistance at 1.1925/35 where a high for the day was expected yesterday. A break higher today is a buy signal targeting 1.1980/90.
Holding first resistance at 1.1925/35 risks a slide to 1.1890/80. Try longs again at 1.1835/25 with stops below 1.1790. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 1.1765/55 then 1.1700/1.1690.
USDCAD holding below 1.2630 risks a slide to 1.260, perhaps as far as 1.2570/60.
First resistance at 1.2650/60 but above here re-targets 1.2690/1.2700. A high for the day likely again today. Further gains test resistance at the 2 week high at 1.2740/50. A break higher this week is a buy signal targeting 1.2840/60.
