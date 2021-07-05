EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD lower all this week as predicted hitting next target of 1.1820/10. The pair bottomed exactly here before NFP triggered a recovery to what is first resistance at 1.1870/80.

USDCAD higher as predicted last week after bullish cup & handle pattern completed for a buy signal. HOWEVER, the NFP number on Friday triggered a significant sell off to 1.2304.

A large bearish engulfing candle suggests further losses at the start of this week.

GBPCAD breaks support at 1.7065/55 to test 8 week lows at 1.7010/00.

Daily analysis

EURUSD first resistance at 1.1870/80. Strong resistance at 1.1905/15 could see a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 1.1930. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.1970/80.

Holding first resistance at 1.1870/80 targets 1.1845/40, perhaps as far as 1.1820/10. A break below 1.1800 this week can target 1.1780/70 & 1.1740/30.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 1.1900/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1940.

USDCAD best support at 1.2300/1.2280. Longs need stops below 1.2260. A break lower targets 1.2240 & strong support at 1.2195/85. Longs need stops below 1.2155.

First resistance at 1.2360/80. Shorts need stops above 1.2395. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.2450 & 1.2480.

GBPCAD breaks minor support at 1.7065/55 to test 8 week lows at 1.7010/00. A break below 1.6990 is a sell signal targeting 1.6950/40 & 1.6910/00, perhaps as far as the May low at 1.6875/65.

Minor resistance at 1.7070/80. A break higher targets strong resistance at 1.7120/40.

Chart