EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD lower all this week as predicted hitting next target of 1.1820/10. The pair bottomed exactly here before NFP triggered a recovery to what is first resistance at 1.1870/80.
USDCAD higher as predicted last week after bullish cup & handle pattern completed for a buy signal. HOWEVER, the NFP number on Friday triggered a significant sell off to 1.2304.
A large bearish engulfing candle suggests further losses at the start of this week.
GBPCAD breaks support at 1.7065/55 to test 8 week lows at 1.7010/00.
Daily analysis
EURUSD first resistance at 1.1870/80. Strong resistance at 1.1905/15 could see a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 1.1930. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.1970/80.
Holding first resistance at 1.1870/80 targets 1.1845/40, perhaps as far as 1.1820/10. A break below 1.1800 this week can target 1.1780/70 & 1.1740/30.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 1.1900/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1940.
USDCAD best support at 1.2300/1.2280. Longs need stops below 1.2260. A break lower targets 1.2240 & strong support at 1.2195/85. Longs need stops below 1.2155.
First resistance at 1.2360/80. Shorts need stops above 1.2395. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.2450 & 1.2480.
GBPCAD breaks minor support at 1.7065/55 to test 8 week lows at 1.7010/00. A break below 1.6990 is a sell signal targeting 1.6950/40 & 1.6910/00, perhaps as far as the May low at 1.6875/65.
Minor resistance at 1.7070/80. A break higher targets strong resistance at 1.7120/40.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to lows near 1.1850 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground around 1.1850, as the US dollar rebounds amid a mixed market mood. The pair reverses NFP-led gains amid dismal Caixin Chinese Services PMI. Investors remain unnerved ahead of the ECB's special strategy meeting and FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD: Defensive above 1.3800, UK PM Johnson’s plan for final unlock eyed
GBP/USD consolidates Friday’s gains above 1.3800 but bears stay cautious ahead of the key speech. UK PM Johnson is expected to ease mask mandate on update over “Freedom Day” restrictions. DUP leader cited UK-NI tussles due to Brexit, UK’s Frost downplays sausage war delay. UK Services PMI eyed.
Gold steadies near $1,790 amid mixed concerns, light trading
Gold struggles to extend three-day run-up, picks up bids of late. Risk appetite sours as traders await Fed minutes to confirm a reduction in rate hike bets. US holiday, light calendar elsewhere signal subdued markets ahead.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them wither away.
US Nonfarm Payrolls: June pleases everyone
American job creation forged ahead in June and, for a month at least, may have threaded the cross-currents of the economy, fast enough to set aside a labor market stall and temper wage increases but not so excessive to excite talk of a bond taper.