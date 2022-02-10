-
EURUSD reversed perfectly from strong resistance at the January high & 200-week moving average at 1.1480/1.1500 to hit strong support at 1.1410/00 with a low for the again yesterday.
-
USDCAD loving very strong support at 1.2665/55 as we hold all last week & this week so far.
Daily analysis
EURUSD longs at strong support at 1.1410/00 are working again today but needs stops below 1.1385. Next target & support at 1.1350/40. Longs need stops below 1.1330.
Our longs target 1.1435 before a retest of strong resistance at the January high & 200-week moving average at 1.1480/1.1500. Shorts need stops above 1.1515. A break higher this week is a buy signal, of course, initially targeting 1.1555/60, perhaps as far as 1.1580/90.
USDCAD retests strong support at 1.2670/60. Longs here re-target 1.2710/20. If we continue higher look for a retest of 1.2780/90. Further gains this week test the January high at 1.2810/15. If we continue higher look for 1.2840/50.
Support at 1.2670/60. A break below 1.2650 however targets 1.2630/20, perhaps as far as 1.2690/80.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1450 after flirting with 1.1500
The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher on a daily basis after peaking at 1.1494 earlier in the day. Odds for a US 50 bps rate hike in March likely to revive the dollar’s demand.
GBP/USD storms through 1.3600 trades as dollar's sell-off accelerates
GBP/USD bounced from a daily low of 1.3524 in the early American session, now trading above 1.3630, as market players rush away from the greenback. Wall Street turned red after US inflation reached a multi-decade high of 7.5% YoY in January.
Gold Price Forecast: En route to retest November 2021 high at $1,877.15 Premium
Spot gold dipped to $1,821.45 following the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures but quickly changed course and trimmed losses, now trading near a daily high of $1,841.93 a troy ounce.
Cryptos set for fireworks this weekend
Cryptocurrencies are getting back on their feet and making investors completely forget last week’s market turmoil. Bitcoin has seen a daily bullish close above the critical $44,088 level.
US stocks waver after strong American inflation data
European equities held steady on Thursday even after the relatively disappointing earnings by Credit Suisse. The bank recorded a $2.2 billion loss in the fourth quarter even as other European banks like UBS and Deutsche recorded strong profits.