EURUSD reversed perfectly from strong resistance at the January high & 200-week moving average at 1.1480/1.1500 to hit strong support at 1.1410/00 with a low for the again yesterday.

USDCAD loving very strong support at 1.2665/55 as we hold all last week & this week so far.

Daily analysis

EURUSD longs at strong support at 1.1410/00 are working again today but needs stops below 1.1385. Next target & support at 1.1350/40. Longs need stops below 1.1330.

Our longs target 1.1435 before a retest of strong resistance at the January high & 200-week moving average at 1.1480/1.1500. Shorts need stops above 1.1515. A break higher this week is a buy signal, of course, initially targeting 1.1555/60, perhaps as far as 1.1580/90.

USDCAD retests strong support at 1.2670/60. Longs here re-target 1.2710/20. If we continue higher look for a retest of 1.2780/90. Further gains this week test the January high at 1.2810/15. If we continue higher look for 1.2840/50.

Support at 1.2670/60. A break below 1.2650 however targets 1.2630/20, perhaps as far as 1.2690/80.