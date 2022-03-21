EURUSD could be forming a bear flag, meaning eventually we will break lower & make a new low below 1.0800.

USDCAD remains very much in an erratic & random 9 month sideways trend. A scalpers market as I do not think we can hold trades for long before prices reverse.

On Friday we made a high for the day exactly at strong support at 1.2600/1.2580. Longs need stops below 1.2550.

Daily analysis

EURUSD beat first resistance at 1.1065/85 to target 1.1150/70 but reversed from 13 pips below here. First support at 1.0980/65. Longs need stops below 1.0955. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.0910/00. This is not a support so if we continue lower look for 1.0850 before a retest of the March low & important 5 year trend line support at 1.0825/05. Longs need stops below 1.0780.

Key resistance at 1.1140/60. Shorts need stops above 1.1170. A break higher targets strong resistance at 1.1230/50.

USDCAD tests strong support at 1.2600/1.2580. Longs need stops below 1.2550. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.2485/75.

Longs at strong support at 1.2600/1.2580 target 1.2670/80 then first resistance at 1.2700/20 for profit taking before the weekend.