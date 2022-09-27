EURUSD we wrote: collapsed after the sell signal initially targeting 9810/9790 & 9720/00. Holding below here targets 9620/00.
Target hit but we continued lower to 9565.
GBPUSD crashed another 500 pips as soon as the market opened on Sunday to hit a new all time low at 1.0382.
Daily analysis
EURUSD first resistance at 9700/20. Shorts need stops above 9740. A break higher can target 9800/20.
The only support is at 9580/60. Longs are so risky in the bear trend with momentum building to the downside. A break below 9540 signals further losses to 9490/80 & 9430/20.
GBPUSD crashed to 1.03.84 then shot higher to first resistance at 1.0940/60 with a high for the day only 10 pips below. The resistance is lower today at 1.0900/20 today. Shorts need stops above 1.0940. A break higher can target 1.1100/20.
Holding first resistance at 1.0900/20 targets 1.0740/20 perhaps as far as 1.0650/30. Obviously the only support we now have is at yesterday's all time low at 1.0400/1.0385.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 0.9600
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 0.9600 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. Ahead of high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the risk-positive market environment doesn't allow the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD rextends recovery beyond 1.0800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD extended its daily recovery and climbed above 1.0800 on Tuesday. Although the BoE's inaction against the GBP depreciation limited the pair's upside late Monday, risk flows help it continue to stretch higher ahead of US data.
Gold clings to recovery gains above $1,630
Gold clings to daily gains above $1,630 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on a daily basis following Monday's upsurge, helping XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum in the European session.
MATIC: These signals are key to catching Polygon’s 20% rally
MATIC price continues to consolidate around the range low for more than a week and shows no signs of breaking out. Investors should pay close attention and anticipate the bullish resurgence, which could trigger an explosive move.
USA depression likely and watch for currency intervention
It has been easy, but we need to be on our toes now. Stocks and currencies can have an accelerated crash! Now, that the world suddenly has the same ideas we highlighted 6-12 months ago, it is time to get back on our toes.