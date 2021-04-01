EUR/USD – USD/CAD

EURUSD we wrote: EURUSD meets the most support for this week at 1.1700/1.1690. A good chance of a bounce from here in severely oversold conditions targeting 1.1750/60…

Perfect call. We bottomed exactly at 1.1700/1.1690 & topped exactly at 1.1750/60.

USDCAD dipped to the best support for today at 1.2560/50 & held above 1.2535. We are trading mostly sideways this week but I still believe bulls can take control.

Daily Analysis

EURUSD meets the most support for this week at 1.1710/1.1690. A good chance of a bounce from here again today in severely oversold conditions targeting 1.1750/60, perhaps as far as 1.1820/30 in to the end of the week.

Best support at 1.1710/1.1690 but a break below 1.1675 likely to trigger further losses to 1.1640/30 & perhaps as far as 1.1610/00.

USDCAD holds the best support for today at 1.2560/50 for bulls to remain in control, to target 125.80/90 & this week’s high at 1.2635/45. A break above 1.2650 targets first resistance at 1.2685/95. Bulls then need a break above 1.2700 to trigger further gains.

Probably the best support for today at 1.2560/50. A break below 1.2535 however is likely to trigger further losses to 1.2500/1.2480.

Chart