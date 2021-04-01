EUR/USD – USD/CAD
EURUSD we wrote: EURUSD meets the most support for this week at 1.1700/1.1690. A good chance of a bounce from here in severely oversold conditions targeting 1.1750/60…
Perfect call. We bottomed exactly at 1.1700/1.1690 & topped exactly at 1.1750/60.
USDCAD dipped to the best support for today at 1.2560/50 & held above 1.2535. We are trading mostly sideways this week but I still believe bulls can take control.
Daily Analysis
EURUSD meets the most support for this week at 1.1710/1.1690. A good chance of a bounce from here again today in severely oversold conditions targeting 1.1750/60, perhaps as far as 1.1820/30 in to the end of the week.
Best support at 1.1710/1.1690 but a break below 1.1675 likely to trigger further losses to 1.1640/30 & perhaps as far as 1.1610/00.
USDCAD holds the best support for today at 1.2560/50 for bulls to remain in control, to target 125.80/90 & this week’s high at 1.2635/45. A break above 1.2650 targets first resistance at 1.2685/95. Bulls then need a break above 1.2700 to trigger further gains.
Probably the best support for today at 1.2560/50. A break below 1.2535 however is likely to trigger further losses to 1.2500/1.2480.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1750 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750 as stocks rise and push away worries about France's new lockdown. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD marches above 1.38 amid upbeat UK developments
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. US jobless claims disappoint with 719K while Britain's covid cases are falling.
XAU/USD bulls struggle to lift price above $1,720
XAU/USD is posting modest gains following Wednesday's upsurge. $1,725 aligns as a key resistance in the near-term. A daily close below $1,700 could attract sellers.
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Bitcoin price is less than 5% away from reaching its all-time high at $61,788. Ethereum bulls show no signs of slowing down even after a 25% run-up in the last week. Ripple consolidates near the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.