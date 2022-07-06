Significant losses for the common European currency during the day yesterday as from the levels of 1,0450 it retreated quite violently reaching 1,0235, the lowest level in 20 years.

We do not have seen such prices for the pair since December 2002! When while was below the level 1/1 managed to recover this level.

We are living in historic times as many of the market participants today have never seen thats price like this in their careers.

Although the decline is significant and awe-inspiring we have been waiting for days that the critical level of 1.0350 which had been tested by the market three times was only a matter of time before it was broken downwards.

The policy gap between the Fed and ECB, the concern in the financial markets and a new fall in the European stock markets, remain the main causes of the euro's weakness.

Now all possibilities are open as well as the market to test the 1/1 level and see even prices below this.

The market showed that it executed massive '' stop loss '' orders, as many were forced to abruptly exit long-held positions.

The markets are now eagerly awaiting the announcement from the minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve Bank, from which clearer messages can be received about the reasoning behind the decision to raise interest rates as well as Fed's future steps.

The continuation is expected with great interest, we have entered in a very interesting level which are justified by the latest developments from one side but as we had mentioned in the past prices close to 1/1 and below will not be at all desirable by President Lagarde and Ecb officials.

For this reason we will stick to the strategy of buying on dips for the pair, As we consider it the most appropriate, as to try to '' ride the train '' at full speed we consider it particularly dangerous.

We consider it quite likely to have a reaction of the euro and corrective behaviors after the significant decline