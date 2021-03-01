The EUR/USD is bullish and the retracement is almost completed. We could see a move to the upside soon.

We can see 2 POC zones. The first zone is 1.2022-40 and it is supported by W L3 and the trendline. The POC2 is 1.1985-1.2015 and is slightly above the W L4 camarilla pivot. A bounce from any of those 2 zones could happen and the target is 1.2170. As long as the pair is kept above 1.1950 the trend is bullish. A break below and the trend is turning bearish.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

