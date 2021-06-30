Markets
There was no lack of data yesterday. We had a stellar European (EC) economic confidence reaching the highest in 21 year. German HICP eased to 2.1% y/y in June due to non-favourable base effects. The US Conference Board consumer confidence later jumped from an upwardly revised 120 to 127.3 with a bounce in both expectations (100.9 to 107) and the current situation (157.7 from 148.7). US housing prices seared a record 14.6% y/y in another sign of a red hot housing market. Markets also witnessed a very successful second sale under the EU’s NextGeneration programme and digested the announcement of monster bond issuance by a large, high-profile US tech company. US yields eventually closed half a bp lower at short and medium terms and about 1bp in the 20y and 30y. The German yield curve bear steepened with rates up 2 bps (10y) to 2.4 bps (30y). European stocks recouped a half percent of Monday’s losses, Wall Street finished an uninspired session almost flat. Safe haven currencies attracted most bids yesterday, with the Japanese yen leading, the USD second and Swiss Franc taking the bronze. EUR/USD struggled not to fall below 1.19 (down from 1.1925). DXY (trade-weighted greenback) closed north of 92. 0.859/0.861; that was yesterday’s EUR/GBP trading range. How do you comment that? Exactly, you don’t.
Asian sentiment is not so bad this morning, despite a disappointing (non-manufacturing) Chinese PMI (see below). Markets took comfort in Moderna saying its vaccine is effective against the Delta variant of the virus. That strain is advancing globally but is at the current stage particularly active in Asia. From Fed Waller’s comments overnight we retain that slowing MBS purchases would be the first tapering act to do, referring to the housing market being “on fire”. Core bonds trade lower, FX markets trade very quietly.
European inflation is forecasted to have slowed from 2% to 1.9% in June for reasons similar to the above-mentioned but with underlying price pressures still very much alive. Most attention will probably go to the ADP job report ahead of Friday’s official payrolls release. Consensus lies at a lofty 600k. Implications for the payrolls are hard to tell since both labour market gauges have been diverging sharply these last few months. However, we do believe labour market data in general will come in strong. There is an extremely high demand for workers by companies. Unlike previous months however, this demand could be met by a rise in the labour force since 26 US states have exited the enhanced unemployment benefits already this month instead of the general ending in September. A faster improving labour market would bring the focus on the Fed and policy normalization, sending both US yields and the dollar higher. 1.53% in the US 10y yield is the first resistance area. EUR/USD 1.1850 is a first support area.
News headlines
The Chinese June composite PMI this morning unexpectedly fell from 54.2 to 52.9. Details showed a stabilization of the manufacturing gauge (51 to 50.9) with the non-manufacturing index being responsible for the setback (53.5 vs 55.2). The latter is mainly due to the imposure of new restrictive measures to contain regional Covid-outbreak (Guangdong). The manufacturing PMI showed a discrepancy between waning external demand and rising domestic orders. Price (inflation) indicators fell, but remain at absolute high levels especially on the input side.
The OPEC+ meeting is moved to Thursday from Wednesday to allow for more time for talks. At stake is a sooner than expected new output increase to meet with rising global oil demand as economies reopen and recover. The current supply/demand imbalance pushed oil prices (Brent crude) to $75/b, the highest level since the end of 2018. OPEC+ needs to walk a tight rope though with the Delta Covid-variant possibly clouding growth prospects and with Iranian barrels expected to enter the market in case of revival of the nuclear deal. The Saudi energy minister also added that the group has a role in taming and containing inflation (by not letting prices spiral out of control).
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.1900 amid steady USD, Eurozone data eyed
EUR/USD struggles to hold onto the gains as it keeps dwindling near 1.1900. The euro gains some ground on upbeat economic data, German data eyed. Delta covid strain concerns underpin the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground near 1.3850 following mixed UK data. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan. US ADP Employment Change awaited.
XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down, focus on US jobs
Gold price keeps the bearish streak intact amid the US dollar’s strength. DXY buoyed by Fed’s hawkish expectations, Delta strain ahead of US jobs. Bear pennant breakdown confirmed on the 1D chart, more losses in the offing.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.