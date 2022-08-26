The EUR/USD pair was trading in the red at 0.9987 at the time of writing. The price rebounded only because the Dollar Index dropped in the short term. Later, the fundamentals could drive the price. The Core PCE Price Index and the Fed Chair Powell Speaks are seen as high-impact events, that’s why the currency pair could register sharp movements in both directions. Furthermore, Personal Spending, Personal Income, Prelim Wholesale Inventories, Goods Trade Balance, and the Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment indicators will be released as well.

Technically, the EUR/USD pair tried once again to take out the resistance represented by the 1.0018 but it has registered a false breakout again. In the short term, it could move sideways. Still, the US data and Powell’s remarks could force the rate to escape from the current narrow range. A new higher high may activate further growth, while a new lower low could confirm a downside continuation.

