The EUR/USD pair was trading in the red at 0.9987 at the time of writing. The price rebounded only because the Dollar Index dropped in the short term. Later, the fundamentals could drive the price. The Core PCE Price Index and the Fed Chair Powell Speaks are seen as high-impact events, that’s why the currency pair could register sharp movements in both directions. Furthermore, Personal Spending, Personal Income, Prelim Wholesale Inventories, Goods Trade Balance, and the Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment indicators will be released as well.
Technically, the EUR/USD pair tried once again to take out the resistance represented by the 1.0018 but it has registered a false breakout again. In the short term, it could move sideways. Still, the US data and Powell’s remarks could force the rate to escape from the current narrow range. A new higher high may activate further growth, while a new lower low could confirm a downside continuation.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0050 as dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has extended its rebound and climbed toward 1.0050. The broad-based selling pressure on softer-than-expected PCE inflation data and dovish Fed commentary fuels the pair's upside as focus shifts to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.1850 ahead of Powell's speech
Following a mixed reaction to the US PCE inflation data, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.1850. Atlanta Fed President Bostic said he was leaning toward a 50 bps hike in July and put additional weight on the dollar's shoulders.
Gold rebounds toward $1,750 as US yields edge lower
Gold has recovered to the $1,750 area in the early American session on Friday. Soft PCE inflation data and dovish Fed commentary weighed on yields and helped XAU/USD stretch higher. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%
XRP price reveals a triple tap setup formation that forecasts a 60% ascent to $0.561. This bullish idea could face headwinds at the $0.397 and $0.464 hurdles. A daily candlestick close below $0.286 will invalidate the bullish outlook for Ripple.
Wake Up Wall Street: Finally, Powell can get us out of this hole
Equity markets will finally get some clarity on the next move in interest rates when Powell takes to the pulpit on Friday. Recent commentary from fellow board members has turned hawkish, but this did not dent equity enthusiasm on Thursday.