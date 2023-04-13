The single European currency has already touched the 1,10 level as yesterday's announcement on the path of inflation in the United States reduced bets on the prospect of further hikes in key interest rates by the Fed in the coming meeting.
At the same time, the announcement of the latest minutes of the Fed's meeting bring more strongly into the foreground the possibility that by the end of the year and since inflationary pressures continue the downward path, Fed will proceed to the first reduction after the long cycle of upswing.
The Consumer Price Index fell to 0.1% for the month of March, sharply down from the previous month's that was 0.4%.
The complications of the high interest rates were already seen in US banking sector where we already had two bankruptcies of regional banks. The significant de-escalation of inflationary pressures makes the Fed's job easier as it does not force it to remain in an aggressive orientation in relation to high-interest rates which leads to the limitation of economic growth and the possibility to return of banking shocks to the fore.
As the possibilities are now limited for the next moves of the Fed regarding the increase in the key interest rates the European currency has found fertile ground to continue the slightly upward momentum.
At the same time the European central bank remains more aggressive in its own battle to control inflation as it remains high in the eurozone environment as also was seen earlier today with its inflation announcement for the German economy which represents a large part of the EU economy.
As I mentioned in the previous articles, the general picture of the market remains the same, the European currency maintains a mild upward momentum which, however, is quite susceptible to corrections and economic data guides the course of the exchange rate day by day.
Today's economic agenda is not indifferent as after the announcement on the path of inflation in the German economy we await Producers price index from the United States as well as the weekly jobless claims.
After the new Euro mild bullish cycle in the wake of easing US inflationary pressures I estimate that by tomorrow's US retail sales release this bullish momentum will have some pause and will be limited.
Although chances for the European common currency to secure the levels of 1,10 are increased, the upward momentum to continue strongly and to break upwards at 1,11 by tomorrow I think are very limited.
