Historical moments for the pair continue to monopolize the interest of investors as euro touch the price of 1/1 ! The pair had no seen such prices since December 2002.
The resumption of pressures on stock markets strengthens the US dollar as a safe haven currency.
This time and the inflation data from China's economy come to strengthen the general concerns about the course of inflation pressures on Global economy.
The long-term US bonds yields are maintained at satisfactory levels, consequently they also strengthen the buying interest for US dollar.
As we reported yesterday, the momentum remains favorable for the American currency as most technical indicators support the dollar.
The temporary or not interruption of the flow of natural gas from Russia to the Europe particularly worries the markets burdening the climate and raise concerns about the possibility of a recession in the Eurozone.
This ten-day period until the natural gas flow is restored or not will be full of speculation and will contribute to the increase in volatility.
We expect that even if the level breaks strongly downwards there will be some reaction with the aim of resetting back close to the level of 1/1.
The single European currency has already lost around 500 basis points since the beginning of the month when it was at the 1,05 level and we would see it very difficult to continue the same strong momentum of losses and approaching the 0,95 level till the end of July.
While until now we expected only short reactions to the downside momentum , Maybe now is the time to start creating long-term positions in favor of the European currency as even if lower levels are quite expected , in the long term the exchange rate will recover.
