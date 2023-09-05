Share:

The single European currency continues to be under question and after the limited reaction on Monday the pressures are back on the table.

Νow the exchange rate is a breath away from the 1,0750 level which are retesting once again and the risk of a breakdown is heightened.

The beginning of the week did not give any surprises and in an environment of limited trading due to the holiday in the United States the euro managed to re-approach the level of 1,08 but without managing to secure it.

President Christine Lagarde in her speech yesterday did not bring anything new to the table and could not give any impetus to the European currency.

The general picture of the market remains the same, the exchange rate remains without any specific direction in an environment where it digests the levels between 1.07 - 1.10 levels and now breaking the 1.07 level is the next challenge.

Τoday's agenda does not include any news of exceptional importance and beyond the new speech of the President Lagarde and the producer inflation index in the eurozone there is nothing else important.

My point of interest for positioning in favor of the euro has moved close to the 1.07 level, as even if it breaks down I believe that the main characteristic of the euro to be able to react remain on the table.

The weekly chart of the exchange rate is of interest as we are very close to the lower range of an upward Momentum which if confirmed the levels we are currently at may be attractive enough for longterm positions in favor of the European currency.

Although in the short term the European currency is under question and the challenges that the international stock markets may face are likely to increase the needs for dollar purchases, in the long term I remain firmly in favor of the European currency.