The single European currency continues to be under question and has already touched the level of 1,07 with the possibility of a downward split now quite high.
Economic fundamentals continue to worry the European economy as factory orders showed a significant drop in Germany as announced yesterday.
The general assessment that the US economy is maintained at better levels despite high interest rates remains on the table, something that currently acts as a weight for the European currency.
Although economic fundamentals would not currently justify a further increase in European interest rates, the level of inflation in the Eurozone making the job of the European Central Bank difficult and the aggressive tone from President Lagarde has not abated.
For this reason bets remain divided on the next decision of the European Central Bank.
The exchange rate continues to follow day by day the announcements and statements of the two central banks officials.
Αt the moment the possibility that the rate hike cycle from the European central bank has not end remains as the only barrier to further losses for the European currency.
At the same time, the ongoing climate of concern and pressure in the international stock markets increases the needs to buy dollars as it traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.
Although the general sentiment is against the euro my thinking remains that there are still no signs of a strong breakdown and although a break of 1.07 is just around the corner, levels near 1.0650 are likely to provide some good reaction again.
