UK figures disappoint.

BTC above 22k.

With the ECB raising rates by 75 points and Powell reinforcing his hawkish stance by indicating a third consecutive hike later this month, markets last week were anything but calm. This volatility appears to have already crept into this week as EURUSD opened above 1.0100, only to rocket into touching distance of 1.0200. We speculate that this could be a squeeze driven by the positive news coming out of the Ukraine as they continue to advance and recapture territory. This morning’s price action presents an opportunity to sell at levels approaching 1.0200 with a stop through 1.0250. Likewise, risk across the board is up, with European stocks showing some of the biggest gains. Cable touched 1.1700 this morning, providing an opportunity to add to the desk’s overall short position. A position further supported by this morning’s figures that show monthly industrial output down by 0.3% (estimated +0.4%) and monthly manufacturing output miss the estimated print (0.1% actual vs 0.4% estimated). This economic slowdown, coupled with rising inflation set to worsen with the upcoming change in fiscal policy, indicate choppy waters ahead for the UK.

This week boasts a flurry of upcoming data with German, US and UK CPI figures ahead, with US PPI also on Tuesday.

In line with stocks, BTC and ETH’s gains extended during the weekend with BTC now above 22k and ETH above 1700 USD. As a desk, we predict some bearish price action ahead of the ETH merger, thus look to sell this ETH rally.

With Powell’s continued hawkish stance and the Dollar’s dominance, we look to remain long the Dollar. EURUSD and Cable have provided great opportunities here to short and express this view - with Cable being the preferred option as the economic slowdown and surging inflation continues to batter the UK.

Levels to watch

CCY Pair Support Resistance EUR/USD 0.9930 1.0200 GBP/USD 1.1440 1.1700 ETH/USD 1500 1800 BTC/USD 17400 22400

