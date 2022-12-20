EUR/USD consolidates gains

The euro found support after ECB officials pledged to keep raising interest rates. The pair came under pressure near last June’s high of 1.0780. A RSI divergence shows a deceleration in the upward momentum and could be significant in this supply zone. After traders took some chips off the table, new buying interests will need to follow through to maintain the single currency’s edge. 1.0530 is a key level to make that happen or the price could tumble below 1.0440. A rally back above 1.0700 would keep the bulls in play.

AUD/USD tests major support

The Australian dollar slips as the RBA minutes hints at a possible pause in rate hikes. The pair has so far struggled to clear 0.6900 at the origin of the September sell-off. A combination of profit-taking and fresh selling has weighed on the aussie. A push under 0.6750 may have dampened the enthusiasm, putting the recent lows around 0.6670 at test. The bulls must lift offers in the newly formed supply zone around 0.6790 before they could regain control. Otherwise, a fall below said support could trigger a broader liquidation.

Dow Jones 30 seeks support

The Dow Jones 30 falls as investors offload risk assets over the prospect of further rate hikes. Last week’s reversal has dented the short-term mood, forcing leverage positions to abandon 33400 and lifting volatility. The index is looking to secure a foothold at 32500 which is a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from October. The 50% level and daily low at 31800 is critical in keeping the recovery intact in the medium-term. On the upside, 33500 then 34100 are two obstacles to clear before the uptrend could resume.