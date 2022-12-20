EUR/USD consolidates gains
The euro found support after ECB officials pledged to keep raising interest rates. The pair came under pressure near last June’s high of 1.0780. A RSI divergence shows a deceleration in the upward momentum and could be significant in this supply zone. After traders took some chips off the table, new buying interests will need to follow through to maintain the single currency’s edge. 1.0530 is a key level to make that happen or the price could tumble below 1.0440. A rally back above 1.0700 would keep the bulls in play.
AUD/USD tests major support
The Australian dollar slips as the RBA minutes hints at a possible pause in rate hikes. The pair has so far struggled to clear 0.6900 at the origin of the September sell-off. A combination of profit-taking and fresh selling has weighed on the aussie. A push under 0.6750 may have dampened the enthusiasm, putting the recent lows around 0.6670 at test. The bulls must lift offers in the newly formed supply zone around 0.6790 before they could regain control. Otherwise, a fall below said support could trigger a broader liquidation.
Dow Jones 30 seeks support
The Dow Jones 30 falls as investors offload risk assets over the prospect of further rate hikes. Last week’s reversal has dented the short-term mood, forcing leverage positions to abandon 33400 and lifting volatility. The index is looking to secure a foothold at 32500 which is a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from October. The 50% level and daily low at 31800 is critical in keeping the recovery intact in the medium-term. On the upside, 33500 then 34100 are two obstacles to clear before the uptrend could resume.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
AUD/USD struggling to extend gains beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD battles with the 0.6700 early Asia. The positive momentum of US equities underpinned the pair heading into Wednesday’s close, but volumes remain low as the winter holiday’s mood kicks in.
EUR/USD extends consolidative phase, hovers around 1.0620
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, stuck around the 1.0600 threshold. The US Dollar gained modestly on upbeat consumer confidence, while Wall Street also rallied with the news.
Gold holding at higher ground above $1,800
Optimistic market players maintain XAU/USD above the $1,800.00 threshold on Wednesday, with the bright metal trading near its recent multi-month high of $1,824.53.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as share value declines by 98%
The Crypto market’s winter extended, resulting in many companies suffering unparalleled losses. Joining the list is one of the biggest Bitcoin mining companies Core Scientific, whose ruination impacted the hash rate of the largest cryptocurrency network.
Considering Japan had deflation for decades, a little inflation is not a bad thing
The big news yesterday was the Bank of Japan relenting a little and raising the cap on the 10-year by 25 bp while saying the curve control policy remains in place.