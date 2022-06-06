EUR/SEK traded higher on Friday, after hitting support at 10.410. That said, today, the rate traded in a quieter manner, staying slightly above the 10.450 zone, but well below the downside resistance line taken from the high of May 10th, and well below the prior upside support line drawn from the low of April 20th. In our view, this leaves the door open for the bears to jump back into the action and push the rate back down.
They may decide to take charge from near the 10.500 area, which provided resistance on June 1st and 2nd, and perhaps aim for another test near the 10.410 zone, which was hit on Friday, but also on May 17th. A break below that barrier will confirm a forthcoming lower low and could carry larger bearish implications, perhaps paving the way towards the 10.330 territory, defined as a support by the lows of May 4th and 5th.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI lies flat, fractionally below its 50 line, while the MACD, although negative, runs above its trigger line and points up. Both indicators detect slowing downside speed, which means that some further consolidation, or even recovery, could be possible, perhaps until the 10.500 zone, which we already mentioned.
On the upside, we would like to see the recovery extending above both the aforementioned diagonal lines, as well as above the 10.555 territory. In our view, this could signal that the bulls have gained full control and that there are decent chances for more advances. The next stop could be at 10.605, a resistance marked by the high of May 26th, the break of which could aim for the high of May 12th, at 10.638. If they don’t stop there, then we may see them climbing towards the high of May 10th, at 10.677.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
72,99% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
