The Riksbank left its key repo rate on hold at 0% Thursday, as widely expected, but disappointed more hawkish observers.
Riksbank holds fire
The Riskbank left its key repo rate on hold at 0% Thursday, as widely expected. But to the disappointment of more hawkish observers, the central bank only modestly adjusted its forward guidance on interest rates. It now pencils in an interest rate hike sometime in the second quarter rather than the final quarter of 2024.
Furthermore, the central bank stopped short of announcing an end to asset purchases, opting instead to purchase 37-billion-krona worth of bonds in the second half of 2022 to offset maturing assets. Many had expected at least an announcement on ending treasury bond purchases.
A close vote
Still, Thursday’s decision was a close one. Riksbank deputy governors Bremand, Floden, and Olsen all voted against the decision in preference of less asset purchase which would lead to gradually tapering over the second half of this year. Governor Stefan Ingves, for the first time since 2008, cast the deciding vote against tapering.
Out of place?
The Riksbank’s main argument for not hiking is that most of the inflation in Sweden is coming from higher energy prices rather than from the strength of Sweden’s underlying economy. Yet Thursday’s decision makes the Riksbank one of the most dovish developed central banks, particularly in comparison with Bank of England, Fed, and even the ECB.
Looking ahead, given Thursday’s voting pattern, the pace of global inflation, and monetary tightening elsewhere, expect the Riksbank to move gradually more hawkish as the year progresses.
EUR/SEK from here
The impact of Thursday’s decision was unequivocally positive for EUR/SEK, as traders were anticipating a more hawkish Riksbank. EUR/SEK spiked higher in reaction to the decision, reaching a high of 10.53380 before higher-than-expected US CPI print propelled it higher later in the day. Big picture, however, the pair has for the most part been confined to a range of 10.11000 and 10.70815 since May last year. Expectations of a more hawkish Riskbank may be just enough to prevent an upward breakout from that range.
All communication, messages, media and links distributed on this channel has been prepared by VARIANSE solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user’s investment objectives, financial situation, or means. The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but VARIANSE does not represent that it is accurate or complete. VARIANSE does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice. The information provided herein is not intended to constitute and does not constitute investment advice nor is the information intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sales of any financial instrument. The information contained herein has no regard to the specific investment objects, the financial situation or particular needs of any particular recipient. Relevant and specific professional advice should always be obtained before making any investment decision. It is important to note that past performance is not indicative of future results. VARIANSE is a trading name of VDX Derivatives, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. FSC license number C118023323. VARIANSE is also a trading name of VDX Limited and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. FCA register number 802012. This publication is not directed to residents of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1450 after flirting with 1.1500
The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher on a daily basis after peaking at 1.1494 earlier in the day. Odds for a US 50 bps rate hike in March likely to revive the dollar’s demand.
GBP/USD storms through 1.3600 trades as dollar's sell-off accelerates
GBP/USD bounced from a daily low of 1.3524 in the early American session, now trading above 1.3630, as market players rush away from the greenback. Wall Street turned red after US inflation reached a multi-decade high of 7.5% YoY in January.
Gold Price Forecast: En route to retest November 2021 high at $1,877.15 Premium
Spot gold dipped to $1,821.45 following the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures but quickly changed course and trimmed losses, now trading near a daily high of $1,841.93 a troy ounce.
Cryptos set for fireworks this weekend
Cryptocurrencies are getting back on their feet and making investors completely forget last week’s market turmoil. Bitcoin has seen a daily bullish close above the critical $44,088 level.
US stocks waver after strong American inflation data
European equities held steady on Thursday even after the relatively disappointing earnings by Credit Suisse. The bank recorded a $2.2 billion loss in the fourth quarter even as other European banks like UBS and Deutsche recorded strong profits.